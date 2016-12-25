BWW's On This Day - December 25, 2016
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on December 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Present
The Kite Runner
Motown the Musical
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Linda
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Spamilton: An American Parody
Aladdin
Finian's Rainbow
Fiddler on the Roof
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Illusionists- Turn of the Century
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
The Band's Visit
A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow
The Dead, 1904
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Bodyguard
One Funny Mother
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
In the Heights
The Color Purple
The Encounter
Falsettos
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
God of Vengeance
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 12/25/16
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
CLOSING SOON:
Ride the Cyclone
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/29/16
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(West End - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 12/31/16
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 12/31/16
(US Tour - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/1/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2013)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(West End - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
COMING UP: