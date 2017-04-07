BWW's On This Day - April 7, 2017

Apr. 7, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Carousel
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/7/17

Figaro! (90210)
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/7/17

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/8/17

The Profane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17

Angels in America
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17

Aladdin
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17

Oslo
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17

The Altruists
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17

Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17

Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17

Indecent
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17

Rebel in the Soul
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17

The Little Foxes
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17

Junkyard
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17

Hello, Dolly!
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

The Secret Garden
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17

In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17

Paul Auster's City of Glass
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17

Seventeen
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17

Sousatzka
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

The Chemsex Monologues
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

The Outer Space
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17

Drunkle Vanya
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17

Ring Twice for Miranda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

White Guy on the Bus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

The Twits
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

Cirque du Soleil Paramour
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Altruists
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Posh
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Shear Madness
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17

COMING UP:

Saturday April 8, 2017:
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents WHITE NIGHT 2017
Sunday April 9, 2017:
Arielle Jacobs Tells Her Life Story in A LEAP IN THE DARK at 54 Below
Sunday April 9, 2017:
Broadway-Bound A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Debuts at South Coast Rep
Sunday April 9, 2017:
Bryce Pinkham & More Featured on HAIL OBLIVION Concept Album
Sunday April 9, 2017:
Porter, Killam & Dixon Sign on for LIVE IN THE LIVING ROOM Concert
Sunday April 9, 2017:
Tracy Letts's LINDA VISTA Premieres at Steppenwolf
Monday April 10, 2017:
Nellie McKay's A GIRL NAMED BILL Arrives at LPR
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Daniel Breaker Joins Chicago's HAMILTON as 'Aaron Burr'
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Jens Bang-Rasmussen Makes New York Recital Debut 4/11
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Norm Lewis Joins Immersive SWEENEY TODD in Title Role
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Spector & Barrett Bring LOOK AT IT MY WAY to Feinstein's/54 Below
Friday April 14, 2017:
Cream of the Crop Featured on Porter's 'RICHARD RODGERS' Album
Friday April 14, 2017:
Tituss Burgess, Julie Andrews & More ft. On JULIE'S GREENROOM Soundtrack, Out Digitally Today


