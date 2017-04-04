BWW's On This Day - April 4, 2017

Apr. 4, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
42nd Street
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

The Antipodes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

Present Laughter
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

The Twits
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

In and Of Itself
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17

War Paint
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17

Whisper House
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/6/17

Carousel
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/7/17

Figaro! (90210)
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/7/17

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/8/17

The Profane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17

Angels in America
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17

Aladdin
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17

Oslo
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17

Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17

Seventeen
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17

The Outer Space
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

Sousatzka
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

The Chemsex Monologues
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/9/17

Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17

Drunkle Vanya
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17

The Twits
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

Ring Twice for Miranda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

Cirque du Soleil Paramour
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17

White Guy on the Bus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Posh
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Emperor Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Figaro! (90210)
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Shear Madness
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17

COMING UP:

Wednesday April 5, 2017:
Ebert & Sears Join Fierstein in GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Public
Wednesday April 5, 2017:
Harvey Fierstein Stars in GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Public Theater
Wednesday April 5, 2017:
PRESENT LAUGHTER Opens on Broadway
Thursday April 6, 2017:
Dance with Chip Abbott to Benefit Actors' Equity's 2017 Falat Basket Project
Thursday April 6, 2017:
PACIFIC OVERTURES, Starring George Takei, Begins at Classic Stage
Friday April 7, 2017:
Anna Deavere Smith Honored for NOTES FROM THE FIELD
Friday April 7, 2017:
Betty Buckley Releases New STORY SONGS Album
Friday April 7, 2017:
Betty Buckley Releases STORY SONGS Live Album
Friday April 7, 2017:
Jaygee Macapugay, Mark Bautista Lead HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep
Friday April 7, 2017:
Magic Theatre's 2017 Gala Honors Sam Shepard, Paula Vogel and Taylor Mac
Friday April 7, 2017:
SPEECH & DEBATE's NYC Film Premiere Benefits BC/EFA
Friday April 7, 2017:
Stephen Karam's SPEECH & DEBATE Film Hits Theaters
Saturday April 8, 2017:
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents WHITE NIGHT 2017
Sunday April 9, 2017:
Broadway-Bound A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Debuts at South Coast Rep
Sunday April 9, 2017:
Porter, Killam & Dixon Sign on for LIVE IN THE LIVING ROOM Concert
Monday April 10, 2017:
Nellie McKay's A GIRL NAMED BILL Arrives at LPR
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Daniel Breaker Joins Chicago's HAMILTON as 'Aaron Burr'
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Jens Bang-Rasmussen Makes New York Recital Debut 4/11
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Norm Lewis Joins Immersive SWEENEY TODD in Title Role
Tuesday April 11, 2017:
Spector & Barrett Bring LOOK AT IT MY WAY to Feinstein's/54 Below


