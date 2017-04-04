BWW's On This Day - April 4, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 4 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
In and Of Itself
War Paint
Whisper House
Carousel
Figaro! (90210)
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Profane
Angels in America
Aladdin
Oslo
Samara
Seventeen
The Outer Space
Sousatzka
The Chemsex Monologues
Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Drunkle Vanya
The Twits
Ring Twice for Miranda
Cirque du Soleil Paramour
White Guy on the Bus
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Filthy Business
The Girls
Posh
The Hairy Ape
The Emperor Jones
Figaro! (90210)
Shear Madness
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
42nd Street
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 4/11/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/16/17
CLOSING SOON:
Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Toronto - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/16/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
COMING UP: