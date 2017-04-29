BWW's On This Day - April 29, 2017

Apr. 29, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 29 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17

Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

The Ferryman (Royal Court)
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

Three Comrades
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

Pacific Overtures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17

Marry Harry
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17

Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17

Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Ernest Shackleton Loves me
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Salome
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/11/17

Adventures in Wonderland
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Travesties
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

The Life
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

Junkyard
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

The Secret Garden
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Three Comrades
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Nivelli's War
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

The Dreyfus Affair
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

The Profane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/9/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

COMING UP:

Sunday April 30, 2017:
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' Star Annaleigh Ashford Headlines 'UNITED IN LOVE' Concert in Denver
Monday May 1, 2017:
'MERRILY' Doc Launches The Actors Fund's New Series at JBFC
Monday May 1, 2017:
Constantine Maroulis and More Rock Out at PERFORMING ARTISTS THAT HELP for The Path Fund
Monday May 1, 2017:
Kenny Leon Hosts 2017 August Wilson Monologue Competition
Monday May 1, 2017:
Stage Vet Bebe Neuwirth Performs in Support of Arena Stage
Monday May 1, 2017:
The Name on Everybody's Lips! Bianca Marroquin Returns to CHICAGO
Monday May 1, 2017:
The New York Pops Honors Kelli O'Hara and Bartlett Sher at 2017 Gala
Monday May 1, 2017:
The New York Pops' 34th Birthday Gala
Monday May 1, 2017:
The Orchard Project's 2017 Gala Honors Playwright Robert Schenkkan
Monday May 1, 2017:
Tickets On Sale for Pre-Broadway Run of FROZEN in Denver
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Barry Bostwick Reunites with Joanna Gleason for NICK AND NORA in Concert
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
JONAH: ON STAGE Sets Sail in Cinemas This Spring
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Melissa Errico Performs at Lincoln Center's 2017 Gala
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Nancy Opel-Led CURVY WIDOW Lands at George Street Playhouse
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
NICK AND NORA Reunion Concert at 54 Below
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Holds Open Call for 'Ti Moune' in NYC
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Original Stars of NICK AND NORA Reunite at 54 Below
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Season 10 Champ & Broadway Alum Alisan Porter Performs Live on NBC's THE VOICE Tonight
Tuesday May 2, 2017:
Struthers, Dilly, Chambers, Elrod & More Headed to CLUE at BCP
Wednesday May 3, 2017:
Carol Burnett Recognized as 'Champion of Children' in L.A.
Wednesday May 3, 2017:
Cassidy & Maroulis Lead Gopnik & Shire's New Musical at Long Wharf


Related Articles

From This Author

  • HAMILTON's Celebrated Education Program Makes History Today
  • It's Going to Be a Bumpy Night: Cate Blanchett to Star in Ivo van Hove Stage Adaptation of ALL ABOUT EVE
  • VIDEO: ANASTASIA Star Christy Altomare Performs 'Journey to the Past' on 'Today'
  • Breaking: HELLO, DOLLY!, ANASTASIA, COME FROM AWAY Lead the Pack in Drama Desk Awards Nominations!
  • Children of Rock to Hit the Road on SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour; Dates Announced!
  • VIDEO: Watch Josh Groban & Cast of 'GREAT COMET' Perform Live on 'Today'

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com