BWW's On This Day - April 26, 2017

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17

All Our Children
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/26/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

The Dreyfus Affair
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

Babes in Toyland
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

The Treatment
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17

Nivelli's War
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17

Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17

Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

The Ferryman (Royal Court)
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

Three Comrades
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

Pacific Overtures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17

Marry Harry
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17

Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17

Arlington
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Ernest Shackleton Loves me
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Two for the Seesaw
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17

Salome
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Cat (The Play!!!)
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17

Babes in Toyland
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17

Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

The Life
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

Junkyard
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17

Three Comrades
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

In the Boom Boom Room
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

The Secret Garden
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17

Nivelli's War
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17

COMING UP:

Thursday April 27, 2017:
Bening, Kaye, Umphress, Wolfe and More Slated for A.C.T. Gala
Thursday April 27, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's GROUNDHOG DAY Performs on NBC's TODAY
Thursday April 27, 2017:
DVR Alert: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Stars Visit 'Watch What Happens' Tonight
Thursday April 27, 2017:
John Lithgow Receives 2017 Harvard Arts Medal
Thursday April 27, 2017:
MasterVoices Presents Star-Studded BABES IN TOYLAND
Thursday April 27, 2017:
MasterVoices Presents Starry BABES IN TOYLAND Concert
Thursday April 27, 2017:
Max von Essen Leads ERC's THE DREYFUS AFFAIR at BAM
Thursday April 27, 2017:
Max von Essen Stars in THE DREYFUS AFFAIR at BAM
Thursday April 27, 2017:
O'Hara, Irwin, Worsham & Fitzgerald to Headline BABES IN TOYLAND
Thursday April 27, 2017:
York, Warren, Gotay and More Perform at MMC's 2017 Benefit
Friday April 28, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Performs on 'Today'
Friday April 28, 2017:
FRIENDS Musical Parody Is THERE FOR YOU' at 54 Below
Friday April 28, 2017:
GROUNDHOG DAY's Andy Karl and More Stop by THEATER TALK
Friday April 28, 2017:
HAIRSPRAY's John Waters & More Slated for SPRINGFEST/17 in Chicago
Friday April 28, 2017:
HAMILTON's Javier Munoz Honored at Cielo Gala 2017
Friday April 28, 2017:
Lea Michele Releases New Album 'Places' Today on Columbia Records
Friday April 28, 2017:
O'Hare & Grant 'Dance All Night' in MY FAIR LADY at the Lyric Opera
Saturday April 29, 2017:
Rita Moreno Launches 'Profiles in Creativity' Series at Kennedy Center
Sunday April 30, 2017:
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' Star Annaleigh Ashford Headlines 'UNITED IN LOVE' Concert in Denver
Monday May 1, 2017:
'MERRILY' Doc Launches The Actors Fund's New Series at JBFC
Monday May 1, 2017:
Constantine Maroulis and More Rock Out at PERFORMING ARTISTS THAT HELP for The Path Fund


