BWW's On This Day - April 26, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
All Our Children
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Treatment
Nivelli's War
Baghdaddy
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Three Comrades
Pacific Overtures
Marry Harry
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Arlington
Ernest Shackleton Loves me
Occupational Hazards
Two for the Seesaw
Salome
Her Opponent
Babes in Toyland
Latin History for Morons
Daniel's Husband
Love in Idleness
The Glass Menagerie
The Life
Travesties
If I Forget
Junkyard
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
Three Comrades
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Brodsky/Barshnikov
In the Boom Boom Room
The Secret Garden
Nivelli's War
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/10/17
CLOSING SOON:
Cat (The Play!!!)
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 5/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/7/17
