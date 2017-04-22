BWW's On This Day - April 22, 2017

Apr. 22, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17

Anastasia
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Pretty to the Bone
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17

Six Degrees of Separation
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

Cat (The Play!!!)
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17

Bandstand
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17

A Doll's House, Part 2
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

The Dreyfus Affair
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

Babes in Toyland
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17

The Treatment
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17

Nivelli's War
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17

Baghdaddy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17

Brodsky/Barshnikov
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

The Ferryman (Royal Court)
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17

Pacific Overtures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Posh
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Altruists
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17

Not That Jewish
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/23/17

Significant Other
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Figaro! (90210)
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17

Shear Madness
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17

Pretty to the Bone
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/24/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17

Cat (The Play!!!)
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17

Babes in Toyland
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17

Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

Daniel's Husband
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17

COMING UP:

Sunday April 23, 2017:
Javier Munoz Named Mentor for Rosie's Theater Kids Event
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Jessie Mueller, Adrienne Warren, Javier Munoz and More Mentor for Rosie's Theater Kids Benefit
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Lin-Manuel Miranda & ALW Chat Live from The Other Palace
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Millan & Gilroy Host Ducdame Ensemble's SHAKESPEARE SINGS
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Murney, Escola, Pope & More Honor Patti LuPone at THE MEETING*
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Telly Leung Brings HELLO, YOUNG LOVERS to The Green Room 42
Sunday April 23, 2017:
Telly Leung Brings Personal Stories, Intimate Tunes to Yotel
Sunday April 23, 2017:
The Gates Are Almost Open! 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' Sets Spring Broadway Bow
Monday April 24, 2017:
Ben Rimalower's PATTI ISSUES Returns to NYC
Monday April 24, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's AMELIE Performs on 'Today'
Monday April 24, 2017:
Groff, Luker & More Take the Stage at Symphony Space's Spring 2017 Gala
Monday April 24, 2017:
Original Star Mary Beth Peil Will Journey to Broadway in ANASTASIA
Monday April 24, 2017:
Reps from NY Deaf Theatre & More Set for TDF's Accessibility Symposium
Monday April 24, 2017:
Tovah Feldshuh Leads Reading of ANDA'S LOVE at The Old Globe
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
Aduba, Jackson & Cravalho Headline Opening Act's A NIGHT OF YES! Benefit
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Performs on 'Today'
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
DVR Alert: Lea Michele, Andrea Martin Visit 'Watch What Happens' Tonight
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
NUNSENSE: THE TV SERIES Premieres
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
Opening Act Hosts Starry 11th Annual Benefit Play Reading at New World Stages
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
Stephen Sondheim Honored at PEN America's Literary Gala
Tuesday April 25, 2017:
THE ENCOUNTER Heads to San Francisco


