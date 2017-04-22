BWW's On This Day - April 22, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Pretty to the Bone
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Cat (The Play!!!)
Bandstand
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Treatment
Nivelli's War
Baghdaddy
Brodsky/Barshnikov
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
Pacific Overtures
Filthy Business
The Girls
The Altruists
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Hairy Ape
Broad Comedy
Not That Jewish
Significant Other
Figaro! (90210)
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Her Opponent
Latin History for Morons
Daniel's Husband
The Glass Menagerie
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Her Portmanteau
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/4/17
CLOSING SOON:
Posh
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
COMING UP: