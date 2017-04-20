BWW's On This Day - April 20, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Cat (The Play!!!)
Bandstand
A Doll's House, Part 2
The Dreyfus Affair
Babes in Toyland
The Treatment
Nivelli's War
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
The Altruists
Posh
The Hairy Ape
Filthy Business
Broad Comedy
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Significant Other
Figaro! (90210)
Cat (The Play!!!)
Her Opponent
Babes in Toyland
Latin History for Morons
Daniel's Husband
Love in Idleness
The Glass Menagerie
Travesties
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Hello, Dolly!
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 4/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
