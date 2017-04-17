BWW's On This Day - April 17, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on April 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Indecent
Rebel in the Soul
The Little Foxes
Junkyard
Hello, Dolly!
The Secret Garden
Broad Comedy
In the Boom Boom Room
Paul Auster's City of Glass
Her Portmanteau
Sojourners
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia
Twelfth Night
Six Degrees of Separation
Alice's Adventures Underground
Bandstand
A Doll's House, Part 2
Broad Comedy
Posh
Filthy Business
The Girls
The Altruists
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Significant Other
Sunday in the Park with George
Shear Madness
Figaro! (90210)
Her Opponent
Daniel's Husband
Latin History for Morons
Love in Idleness
The Glass Menagerie
Travesties
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
If I Forget
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Groundhog Day
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/17/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/24/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/26/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/27/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2015)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/30/17
