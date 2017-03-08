BWW Morning Brief March 8th, 2017 - LETTERS TO OUR DAUGHTERS, THE OUTER SPACE and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2017

On last night's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, guest Emma Watson revealed that she got hit with real snowballs while shooting a scene from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and viewers get a first look at the actress singing 'Something There,' from the live action film. . (more...)

2) Photo Flash: First Look - Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan & More in SUPERGIRL/FLASH Musical Crossover

by TV News Desk - March 07, 2017

The CW has released the first teaser for the 'Duet' episode as well as first look images - check them out below!. (more...)

3) Don't Throw Away Your Shot! New Block of HAMILTON Tickets Now Available Through March 2018

by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2017

Rise up and don't throw away your shot! Hamilton the Musical has just announced a new block of tickets are now on sale for November 7, 2017 through March 4, 2018.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Josh Gad Responds to Controversy Over BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's 'Gay Moment'

by Caryn Robbins - March 07, 2017

Josh Gad, who portrays LeFou in Disney's new live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, responds to the recent controversy surrounding the revelation that his character has a crush on the film's handsome and egotistical villain Gaston.. (more...)

5) HEATHERS Now Available for Licensing in New High School Edition

by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2017

Welcome to the candy store, high schoolers! Samuel French has just announced that a high school edition of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is now available as part of their 101 School Editions Collection. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Kelli O'Hara, Joanna Gleason, Ann Harada and more celebrate women with LETTERS TO OUR DAUGHTERS at Westport Country Playhouse.

- Leigh Fondakowski's BP Oil Spill play begins tonight at Ensemble Studio Theatre...

- THE OUTER SPACE officially blasts off tonight at The Public Theater!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our photos and footage from Broadway's BANDSTAND meet & greet!

Set Your DVR... for Audra McDonald chatting BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and more on ABC's THE VIEW today!

What we're geeking out over: A first glimpse at Sally Field back on Broadway in THE GLASS MENAGERIE!

Joe Mantello, Sally Field and Finn Wittrock in THE GLASS MENAGERIE.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

What we're reading: Robert Evans's 1994 memoir, THE KID STAYS IN THE PICTURE, which has inspired a London stage show.

What we're listening to: The March edition of the play reading podcast AT THE TABLE, titled IF FOUND, PLEASE CALL...

Social Butterfly: The HAMILTON cast album just celebrated its Triple Platinum status!

