Robert Evans' Scathing Memoire Takes the Stage in London, Preps for Possible Broadway Transfer

Robert Evans is a stand alone figure in Hollywood's history, and his 1994 memoire was enough to draw him back into the spotlight after a lull. According to the NY Post, said memoire THE KID STAYS IN THE PICTURE opens this week in London and may end up filling a theatre on Broadway.

The play follows Evans' rise in the Hollywood scene including his work at Paramount studios where he produced films such as ROSEMARY'S BABY and THE GODFATHER. He spent much of his time living the glamorous lifestyle of booze, drugs, and women, which led to the release of his written story. THE KID STAYS IN THE PICTURE turned the spotlight back to his fading star, even inspiring a documentary.

In London, the opening was delayed by Evans' desire to add more details about his early life including becoming a multi millionaire in his 20's and a relationship with JFK. With the production back on schedule, Danny Huston is prepping to take the stage in the leading role.

The show is said to be a multimedia experience with videos and interviews of Evans being shown throughout. The show is directed by Simon McBurney and produced by James Bond movie franchise legend Barbara Broccoli.

