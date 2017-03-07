THE GLASS MENAGERIE 2016
Photo Flash: First Look at Sally Field, Joe Mantello & More in THE GLASS MENAGERIE on Broadway

Mar. 7, 2017  

The Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie is currently in previews at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street), starring two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Tony Award winner Sam Gold directs the production, which also stars Emmy® Award nominee Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris, who makes her Broadway debut in the role of Laura Wingfield.

The Glass Menagerie officially opens on Thursday, March 9.

The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention, and, in his own words, "changed my life irrevocably" when it first premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams's most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

