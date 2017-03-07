VIDEO: First Look - Emma Watson Sings 'Something There' from BEAUTY & THE BEAST

On last night's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, guest Emma Watson revealed that she got hit with real snowballs while shooting a scene from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and viewers get a first look at the actress singing "Something There," from the live action film.

Later, Jimmy revealed an embarrassing habit that Watson had as a kid when he showed an old outtake of her shooting a scene for Harry Potter. And Emma talks about visiting Shanghai Disney while promoting her new film and gives a look into the major differences between that park and Disney World. Watch all the clips below!

Disney's highly anticipated live-action film hits theaters on March 17th. The fillm is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

