BEAUTY & THE BEAST
Click Here for More Articles on BEAUTY & THE BEAST

VIDEO: First Look - Emma Watson Sings 'Something There' from BEAUTY & THE BEAST

Mar. 7, 2017  

On last night's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, guest Emma Watson revealed that she got hit with real snowballs while shooting a scene from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and viewers get a first look at the actress singing "Something There," from the live action film.

Later, Jimmy revealed an embarrassing habit that Watson had as a kid when he showed an old outtake of her shooting a scene for Harry Potter. And Emma talks about visiting Shanghai Disney while promoting her new film and gives a look into the major differences between that park and Disney World. Watch all the clips below!

Disney's highly anticipated live-action film hits theaters on March 17th. The fillm is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

VIDEO: First Look - Emma Watson Sings 'Something There' from BEAUTY & THE BEAST
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • First New Production of MY FAIR LADY in 25 Years to 'Dance All Night' on Broadway Next Spring
  • Oscar-Nominated HIDDEN FIGURES to Be Adapted to Broadway Musical?
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Makes History in 2017 Olivier Awards Nominations; GROUNDHOG DAY Leads Musical Noms
  • Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Has His Tickets to COME FROM AWAY
  • Upcoming FLASH/SUPERGIRL Crossover Revealed to be a Musical Themed Adventure
  • Tam Mutu Signs on for Broadway-Bound SECRET GARDEN at 5th Avenue Theatre

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com