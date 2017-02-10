Kelli O'Hara, Joanna Gleason, Ann Harada and More to Celebrate Women with 'LETTERS TO OUR DAUGHTERS' in Westport
Westport Country Playhouse will present the star-studded event "Letters to Our Daughters: An International Women's Day Celebration" on March 8, 2017.
"Letters" will be a curated evening of essays and poems written and read by women from diverse backgrounds and experiences. Celebrate the women in our lives - their triumphs, their downfalls, and everything in between!
WITH PERFORMANCES BY:
Farah Bala
Actress (Off-Broadway; TV: "Broad City")
Danielle Davenport
Actress (Regional Theater: The Public, The Civilians)
Joanna Gleason
Tony Award-winning Actress (WCP, Broadway)
Jane Green
Bestselling author
Khadija Gurnah
Founder of Project Ejaba, an organization that advocates for Muslim youth
Ann Harada
Actress (TV: "Smash," Film: Sisters)
Wilhelmine Hartong
Theater Instructor, Regional Center for the Arts; Performer at Playhouse LGBT Night Out
Elise Kibler
Actress (Broadway)
Pamela Lewis
Director of All Stars Project, Inc., an organization that transforms the lives of youth and poor communities through performance
Aleta Mitchell
Actress (WCP's Intimate Apparel)
Kelli O'Hara
Tony Award-winning actress
Patricia Russo
Executive Director of Women's Campaign School at Yale
Sharone Sayegh
Actress (Broadway)
SELECTED AUTHORS:
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Maya Angelou
Nora Ephron
Tina Fey
Mindy Kaling
Helen Keller
Azar Nasif
Jessica Valenti
... and more!
Free! Reserve tickets online or call the Box Office at (203) 227-4177. Limit four tickets per reservation. 7 p.m. curtain. Recommended for ages 14+.
All performers and authors subject to change.
International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.