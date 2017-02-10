Kelli O'Hara, Joanna Gleason, Ann Harada and More to Celebrate Women with 'LETTERS TO OUR DAUGHTERS' in Westport

Westport Country Playhouse will present the star-studded event "Letters to Our Daughters: An International Women's Day Celebration" on March 8, 2017.

"Letters" will be a curated evening of essays and poems written and read by women from diverse backgrounds and experiences. Celebrate the women in our lives - their triumphs, their downfalls, and everything in between!

WITH PERFORMANCES BY:

Farah Bala

Actress (Off-Broadway; TV: "Broad City")

Danielle Davenport

Actress (Regional Theater: The Public, The Civilians)

Joanna Gleason

Tony Award-winning Actress (WCP, Broadway)

Jane Green

Bestselling author

Khadija Gurnah

Founder of Project Ejaba, an organization that advocates for Muslim youth

Ann Harada

Actress (TV: "Smash," Film: Sisters)

Wilhelmine Hartong

Theater Instructor, Regional Center for the Arts; Performer at Playhouse LGBT Night Out

Elise Kibler

Actress (Broadway)

Pamela Lewis

Director of All Stars Project, Inc., an organization that transforms the lives of youth and poor communities through performance

Aleta Mitchell

Actress (WCP's Intimate Apparel)

Kelli O'Hara

Tony Award-winning actress

Patricia Russo

Executive Director of Women's Campaign School at Yale

Sharone Sayegh

Actress (Broadway)

SELECTED AUTHORS:

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Maya Angelou

Nora Ephron

Tina Fey

Mindy Kaling

Helen Keller

Azar Nasif

Jessica Valenti

... and more!

Free! Reserve tickets online or call the Box Office at (203) 227-4177. Limit four tickets per reservation. 7 p.m. curtain. Recommended for ages 14+.

All performers and authors subject to change.

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

