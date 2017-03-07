Photo Flash: First Look - Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan & More in SUPERGIRL/FLASH Musical Crossover
Last week, The CW officially released the episode description for the SUPERGIRL and THE FLASH musical crossover episode which will feature Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin and Darren Criss in a guest starring role as The Music Meister. In addition, the episode will feature the original song "Runnin' Home to You," penned by the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (LA LA LAND, DEAR EVAN HANSEN). GLEE's Grant Gustin will perform the number. The episode will also include the original song "Super Friends" penned by CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND creator and star Rachel Bloom and performed by Gustin and Melissa Benoist.
The Flash/Supergirl musical episode titled "Duet," airs on Tuesday, March 21st and is described as follows: "Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose SUPERGIRL (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises THE FLASH and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can't cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end."
The CW has released the first teaser for the 'Duet' episode as well as first look images - check them all out below!
Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West, Victor Garber as Professor Martin Stein and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured: Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Melissa Benoist as Kara -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Melissa Benoist as Kara -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Darren Criss as Music Meister -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Darren Criss as Music Meister and Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Candice Patton as Iris West, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Chris Wood as Mike, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW
Pictured (L-R): Chris Wood as Mike, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- Â© 2017 The CW Network