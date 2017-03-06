BWW Morning Brief March 6th, 2017 - J. Harrison Ghee in KINKY BOOTS, Blackburn Prize and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - March 05, 2017

The absence of Alec Baldwin's Trump did nothing to slow the hilarity in Saturday Night Live's cold open this week. . (more...)

2) MATILDA and GROUNDHOG DAY's Tim Minchin Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below One Night Only

by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2017

Tim Minchin returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an intimate, solo show on Monday, March 6 at 9:30pm. Minchin is one of the planet's best-loved musical comedians, as well as an accomplished pianist and vocalist. Following two sold out shows in 2013, he now returns to "Broadway's Living Room" for one performance only for special reasons as he describes below.. (more...)

3) BWW TV Exclusive: Attend the Tale of Opening Night! SWEENEY TODD Returns to NYC

by BroadwayWorld TV - March 05, 2017

Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street just announced that New York audiences can now 'attend the tale' through December 31, 2017 with a new block of tickets on sale today. Plus, a limited number of tickets at each performance (starting tonight!) will be available through a TodayTix digital lottery. Sweeney Todd, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book byHugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and directed byBill Buckhurst, officially opened last night at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street).. (more...)

4) Russia Will Consider Banning BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Due to Homosexual Moment

by Julie Musbach - March 05, 2017

According to NY Daily News, Russia has announced that it will consider banning the new live action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST if the much buzzed about gay moment violates the country's homosexual propaganda ban.. (more...)

5) Jennifer Hudson's New Single 'Remember Me' Premieres Tonight

by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2017

Multi-platinum Oscar and Grammy Award-winning global superstar, Jennifer Hudson, will premiere 'Remember Me,' her brand new single on Epic Records, tonight, March 5th, on ITV's top-rated THE VOICE UK, where she is currently in her first season as a coach.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Tour star J. Harrison Ghee reprises his role as 'Lola' in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway, starting tonight!

- The League of Professional Theatre Women interviews Laura Linney today...

- Mandy Gonzalez & Alexandra Socha perform at the Young People's Chorus of NYC's 2017 Gala.

- And Amy Herzog, Dominique Morisseau, Penelope Skinner and more are up for the 2017 Suzan Smith Blackburn Prize, announced today!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Richard Ridge's interview with GREAT COMET's Lucas Steele!

#MotivationalMonday: Listen to the women of Broadway perform "Quiet" for Artists for Action.

What we're geeking out over: A first glimpse of Emily Blunt in Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS!

What we're listening to: Lea Michele's new single "Love Is Alive" - check it out below!

What we're watching: Josh Gad, Alan Menken and Luke Evans performing "Gaston" from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

Social Butterfly: Get a sneak peek at GROUNDHOG DAY team in the recording studio!

Recording our cast album today! Keep your eyes and ears peeled. We're coming for ya! @groundhogdaybwy @timminchin pic.twitter.com/hePXvTVGvj - Jordan Grubb (@JordanGisMe) March 5, 2017

