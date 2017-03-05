Russia Will Consider Banning BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Due to Homosexual Moment

According to NY Daily News, Russia has announced that it will consider banning the new live action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST if the much buzzed about gay moment violates the country's homosexual propaganda ban.

The issue came up following the announcement this week from director Bill Condon and actor Josh Gad that the character of LeFou will be Disney's first openly gay character. He is said to have a small but significant moment in the film where this becomes clear. Gad was quoted saying "As subtle as it is, I do think it's going to be effective and I do think it's important."

Vitaly Milonov of the United Russia Party has asked culture minister Vladimir Medinsky to consider banning the film domestically if it has "elements of propaganda of homosexuality." Medinsky will make a decision following a screening ahead of the film's March 16 release.

Disney's highly anticipated live-action film is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

Read Dan Gunderman's Daily News article here.

Related Articles