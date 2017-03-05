STAGE TUBE: Run, Jeffy, Run! SNL and Kate McKinnon Take on Jeff Sessions with Forrest Gump Bus Stop Confessionals

Mar. 5, 2017  

The absence of Alec Baldwin's Trump did nothing to slow the hilarity in Saturday Night Live's cold open this week.

Along the lines of Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of press secretary Sean Spicer, Kate McKinnon took on the role of Trump's attorney general Jeff Sessions. Sessions has made headlines recently due to allegations of contact with Russian officials. He denied these claims and is now being accused of lying under oath and Democrats are calling for his resignation.

SNL places Sessions at Forrest Gump's iconic bus stop where he has open conversations with those who join him as he offers them chocolates from his box (though his mamma had a slightly different saying than Gump's). He chats with various bus passengers, including a fan favorite from another movie who has a very special pie just for him.

Check out McKinnon's Gump-esque Sessions below!

