Tour Star J. Harrison Ghee to Reprise Role as 'Lola' in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway

Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that J. Harrison Ghee, currently earning rave reviews across the country as Lola in the National Tour of Kinky Boots, will strut onto Broadway this Spring, joining the Broadway production beginning March 6, 2017.

Ghee succeeds YouTube star Todrick Hall in the role, and joins a cast that includes Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as 'Charlie Price,' and Taylor Louderman as 'Lauren.'

Ghee's other stage credits include a regional production of The Color Purple and roles at the Tokyo Disney Resort and on Norwegian Cruise Line.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fourth year, a North American First National Tour in its third year, a London production in its second year (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical), and an Australian production that opened in October 2016. Other previous productions include an extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The current Broadway cast of Kinky Boots includes Todrick Hall (as Lola), Killian Donnelly (as Charlie Price), Taylor Louderman (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Shannon O'Boyle, Marcus Neville, Sean Patrick Doyle, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Fred Odgaard, Kyle Post, Eric LaJuan Summers, Hernando Umana, Adinah Alexander, Eugene Barry-Hill, Stephen Berger, Damien Brett, Devin Trey Campbell, Christopher Convery, Holly Davis, Jesus Del Orden, Stephane Duret, Christy Faber, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jake Katzman, Jeff Kuhr, Ross Lekites, Eric Leviton, Ellyn Marie Marsh, John Jeffrey Martin, Michael Milkanin, Nathan Peck, Jennifer Perry, and Stephen Tewksbury.

The design team for Kinky Boots includes Tony Award nominee David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company, Justin Huff, CSA (Casting), Brian Usifer (Musical Direction), with Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

Kinky Boots is produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, Brian Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp, and Jujamcyn Theaters.

