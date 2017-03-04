STAGE TUBE: They Won't Keep Quiet: Women of Broadway Perform Protest Song

Women from the Broadway community have something to say, and they won't keep quiet. NYC-based female singers and musicians came together to perform "I Won't Keep Quiet" by MILCK in solidarity with women everywhere. Performers include Teal Wicks (Finding Neverland, Wicked), Samantha Hill (Phantom of the Opera), Erika Henningsen (Les Miserables), Jenny Rose Baker (Fiddler on the Roof), Julie Benko (Fiddler on the Roof), Christina Sajous (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), Stephanie Lynn Mason (Fiddler on the Roof), Beth Kirkpatrick (Les Miserables), Siri Howard, (Les Miserables), Katrina Day, Katie Emerson, Stephanie Israelson, Sarah Krauss, Chelsea Meredith, Eileen Patterson, Hannah Solow, Sara Tazari, and Andromeda Turre, Recorded at Big Orange Sheep, filmed by Steve Ujfalussy. Produced by Sarah Krauss of Artists for Action.

The goal of Artists for Action is to find the painful silence in our communities and shout there. It is only together, as a community, that we will have the ability to find peaceful and positive solutions and approaches to these issues and find greater solidarity, compassion and harmony as a society.



Aside from the arts as a medium of expression, real world topics and themes of this group include (but are not limited to) Diversity and Multicultural Acceptance, Human Rights, Sex and Gender, Conservation Efforts, Current Environmental Awareness, Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking, Progressive Politics, Feminism and Peace. The goal is to promote peaceful productive dialogue and expand the discourse on issues not addressed in our communities... An anticipated by-product being a more proactive community.



Jennifer Tehani Sarreal is the creator and director of this series of concerts and hopes to continue these showcases and take this project of "artivism" where the messages need to be heard most: everywhere! Particularly our world's youth, which is our future. The ultimate goal is to create a network of and resources for AfA projects across the globe - inspiring artists to contribute to their own communities everywhere and anywhere through artistic expression!

