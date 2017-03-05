Backstage with Richard Ridge: GREAT COMET Bad Boy Lucas Steele Talks the Evolution of Anatole

In the opening song of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, audiences quickly learn that Anatole (who spends his money on women and wine) is hot. When Lucas Steele hits the stage at the Imperial Theatre, however, he brings a lot more depth to a character that he not only created, but has been playing in various incarnations over the past five years. Below, watch as Richard Ridge checks in with Steele about the evolution of Anatole, his relationship with his costars, and so much more!

Steele's other credits include The Threepenny Opera with Alan Cumming and Cyndi Lauper. Myths and Hymns (Prospect Theater Company), the Drama Desk nominated productions of The Kid (The New Group) and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Ars Nova, Kazino) for which he won the Lucille Lortel Award for his portrayal of Anatole Kuragin. Television/Film: "Dangerous Liaisons" (pilot) and Photo Op. For more information visit www.LucasSteele.com

