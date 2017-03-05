MATILDA and GROUNDHOG DAY's Tim Minchin Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below One Night Only

Tim Minchin returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an intimate, solo show on Monday, March 6 at 9:30pm. Minchin is one of the planet's best-loved musical comedians, as well as an accomplished pianist and vocalist. Following two sold out shows in 2013, he now returns to "Broadway's Living Room" for one performance only for special reasons as he describes below.

Tim is the composer lyricist of musicals Groundhog Day and Matilda. He is also a pianist, singer, comedian, actor, and - until 2 days ago - a director.

Here is a message from him:

Hi everyone.

I've recently been working in 3 different continents, missing my kids a lot, sleeping too little and not playing piano enough.

And then a couple of days ago, the animated film to which I've dedicated the last 4 years of my life was shut down by new studio execs.

The only way I know how to deal with my impotent fury and sadness is to subject members of the public to the spectacle of me getting drunk and playing ballads.

I suspect I won't be very funny, I won't be doing any stand-up, and I might act a bit bitter and spoilt. On the upside, the tickets are as cheap as I could make them, and I might be tempted to buy a round.

Come and drink with me, my friends, and we'll see what happens.

Love, Tim

There is a $30 cover charge with $25 food and beverage minimum. A limited number of tickets will go on sale to Club 54 Gold members on Sunday, March 5 at 12:00pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sunday, March 5 at 6:00pm. All seating is cabaret style and at the discretion of management. To purchase tickets, visit www.54below.com/tim. Club 54 Gold members can call for tickets at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

