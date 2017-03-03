FIRST LISTEN: Lea Michele Unveils New Song 'Love Is Alive'

Lea Michele has released her moving new song "Love Is Alive" today. The song, available now via the above platforms, is "about believing in love and the power and beauty of love," she told People Magazine. "It made me so happy while recording it, and I hope it brings the same light and joy to everyone else as it has for me." "Love Is Alive" was first teased on Wednesday in a in a video clip, shot in downtown Los Angeles, and is the first track to be unveiled from her upcoming sophomore album 'Places.' Lea is set to perform the song on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on March 14.

"When it came time to name my album, I settled on 'Places' because this album for me represents a return to form, a return to the stage, and a return to the place I belong," Lea says. "When you perform on Broadway the word "Places" is the last thing you hear over the loudspeaker before a show is about to begin. "Places" I thought was the perfect title for this music and how it reflects who I am as an artist today and where I come from."

Lea debuted her new music live for the first time at three intimate sold out shows at New York's Appel Room and Los Angeles' The Broad Stage and Hotel Cafe in January. Due to popular demand, additional shows are set to be confirmed very soon.

Lea is set to release her sophomore album 'Places' later this year on Columbia Records.

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as "Rachel Berry" on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning FOX television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The GLEE cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits. Lea released her debut album 'Louder' in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, "Brunette Ambition", which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. She can currently be seen on FOX as "Hester" in the dark Ryan Murphy comedy "Scream Queens."

