BWW Morning Brief March 23rd, 2017 - MISS SAIGON, OSLO and More!

by Caryn Robbins - March 22, 2017

Did you catch last night's SUPERGIRL and THE FLASH musical crossover episode featuring Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber and Darren Criss in a guest starring role as The Music Meister, as well as series regulars and GLEE alum Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin?. (more...)

2) SOCIAL: Lin-Manuel Miranda Hosts Web Party in Honor of Sondheim and Webber's Birthday

by Social Watch - March 22, 2017

In honor of Stephen Sondheim's Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda has started a twitter trend called the #SondWebParty where users end a Sondheim lyric with a GIF.. (more...)

3) Jesse Green Hired as Co-Chief Theater Critic for The New York Times

by BWW News Desk - March 22, 2017

The New York Times today announced that Jesse Green has been named co-chief theater critic.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Darren Criss Talks New 4-Song Dance EP on LATE LATE SHOW

by TV News Desk - March 22, 2017

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, Darren Criss discussed his new 4-song EP 'Lost Boys Life' from his new alt-pop band Computer Games which he launched with his brother Chuck.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Four Broadway Casts Unite for a Special Birthday Message!

by BroadwayWorld TV - March 22, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber has a lot to celebrate, with four shows currently running on Broadway- The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Cats and Sunset Boulevard. Today also happens to be the legendary composer's birthday, and cast members from every one of his shows gathered to sing him a special birthday message!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Lincoln Center Theater's OSLO starts previews on Broadway.

- ANGRY YOUNG MAN (more here) and THE LIGHTNING THIEF bow Off-Broadway...

- And MISS SAIGON officially returns to Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: See our coverage of CHICAGO alumni reuniting to surprise John Kander for his 90th birthday!

Chita Rivera and the cast of CHICAGO.

Photo by Jennifer Broski

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of MISS SAIGON's opening night, watch the original Broadway cast's 1991 Tony Awards performance!

Set Your DVR... for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE's Jake Gyllenhaal, visiting LATE NBC's NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS tonight!

Jake Gyllenhaal in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE on Broadway.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: The new MEAN GIRLS musical show art and official Broadway website, now up and running!

What we're watching: The Drama League documentary TREASURES OF NEW YORK, hosted by Norm Lewis, airing tonight on THIRTEEN!

A still of Norm Lewis in TREASURES OF NEW YORK.

Social Butterfly: This gem from Lin-Manuel Miranda's web party in honor of Stephen Sondheim's birthday...

@Lin_Manuel #SondWebParty

Larks never will you know when theyre captive

teach me to be more adaptive pic.twitter.com/73g528aaFA - Sara Skinner (@saralikesowls) March 23, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Melissa Errico, who turns 47 today!

Melissa Errico just starred Off-Broadway in FINIAN'S RAINBOW. She last appeared on Broadway in Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS and before that in DRACULA, THE MUSICAL, AMOUR, HIGH SOCIETY, MY FAIR LADY and ANNA KARENINA, as well as the First National Tour of LES MISERABLES. Among her other Off-Broadway credits are PASSION and DO I HEAR A WALTZ?, ONE TOUCH OF VENUS and CALL ME MADAM at Encores! She also recently took the stage in the new BULL DURHAM musical in Atlanta.

Melissa Errico in FINIAN'S RAINBOW at Irish Repertory Theatre.

Photo by Carol Rosegg

