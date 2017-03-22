VIDEO: Darren Criss Talks New 4-Song Dance EP on LATE LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, Darren Criss discussed the sound of his new 4-song EP "Lost Boys Life" from his new alt-pop band Computer Games which he launched with his brother Chuck. The GLEE star describes their music as "a throwback to all the great dance records of the early 90's, late 80's." (Download the EP now on iTunes) Watch clips from the appearance below!

Criss guest starred on last night's musical crossover episode of THE FLASH and SUPERGIRL on The CW. His Broadway credits include HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS and HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

