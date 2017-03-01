Norm Lewis to Host Drama League Documentary TREASURES OF NEW YORK on THIRTEEN

For more than 100 years, The Drama League has been an integral part of the New York theatrical community, enhancing the professional, personal and creative development of artists and improving the quality of new work for stage. Today, The Drama League serves nearly 3,000 artists and 15,000 audience members a year.

Starting March 23, the Emmy-Award winning series, Treasures of New York, will take viewers behind the scenes to explore the history and cultural influence of one of the nation's great champions of the theater and performing arts: The Drama League, aninternationally recognized institute, which not only develops dozens of new plays and musicals each year, but also provides training, workshops, professional development and global exchange programs for emerging theater artists.

Hosted by Norm Lewis, Broadway, film and television star, and member of The Drama League Board of Directors, the new documentary Treasures of New York: The Drama League premieres on Thursday, March 23 at 8pm on WLIW21 and Sunday, March 26 at 7pm on THIRTEEN. Following the broadcast, the film will also be available for online viewing at wliw.org/treasures.

Treasures of New York features The Drama League's renowned Directors Project, a preeminent development program for early and mid-career theater directors. The competitive program has more than 300 alumni working in all aspects of the entertainment profession.

The film also takes viewers into the star-studded Drama League Awards luncheon, the oldest theatrical honors in North America, an event that is rarely seen on television.

Treasures of New York: The Drama League features interviews with Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, executive artistic director of The Drama League; several members of the organization including two-time Tony Award-winning actress, Judith Light; Drama League Directors Project alumni including Tony Award-winning director, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Love, Love, Love, and Thoroughly Modern Millie); Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and Finding Neverland); director Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg,Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, and The Lyons); theater historian, critic and author, Peter Filichia; and Jack Viertel, senior vice president of Jujamcyn Theaters.

Treasures of New York is a production of WLIW LLC in association with WNET. WNET is the parent company of WLIW21and THIRTEEN, New York's public television stations and operator of NJTV.

Susan Lester is director and executive producer of Treasures of New York: The Drama League. Liz Muentes is associate producer. Ally Gimbel is senior producer of the Treasures of New York series. Diane Masciale is vice president and general manager ofWLIW21 and executive producer of local production, including the Treasures of NewYork series. Executive-in-Charge of Production is John Servidio.

Funding for Treasures of New York: The Drama League is provided by Resolution Life, Debevoise & Plimpton, The Wilson Family with additional funding provided by Ted Snowdon, Theatre Venture, Inc., Deborah McManus, John Metzner and Stan Ponte, and JoAnn and John Weisel.

For more information about the series and this program, visit the Treasures of NewYork website at wliw.org/treasures.

