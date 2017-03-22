BWW TV: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Four Broadway Casts Unite for a Special Birthday Message!

Andrew Lloyd Webber has a lot to celebrate, with four shows currently running on Broadway- The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Cats and Sunset Boulevard. Today also happens to be the legendary composer's birthday, and cast members from every one of his shows gathered to sing him a special birthday message!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of some of the world's best known musicals including Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera (which celebrated its 30th anniversary this past year) and Sunset Boulevard. In New York, Sunset Boulevard is running alongside Cats, School of Rock - The Musical, and The Phantom of the Opera, surpassing his previous record of three shows running simultaneously on Broadway. With four musicals running currently on Broadway, he receives the distinction previously held only by Rodgers and Hammerstein. As well as The Phantom Of The Opera and Cats his productions include the groundbreaking Bombay Dreams which introduced the double Oscar winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman to the Western stage.

Related Articles