LCT's OSLO, Starring Jennifer Ehle and Jefferson Mays, Launches Online Ticket Lottery This Week

Lincoln Center Theater has announced an online ticket lottery for its production of the critically acclaimed J.T. Rogers' play Oslo, beginning with the play's first preview this Thursday, March 23 at 8pm at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th Street). The production, directed by Bartlett Sher, opens on Thursday, April 13.

A limited number of tickets priced at $39 will be sold each day to the winners of the lottery. Entries will be accepted online (oslobroadwaylottery.com) beginning one week prior to any given performance. The lottery is currently open for Oslo's first preview Thursday evening and for performances through Tuesday of next week.

Winners will be chosen at random and will be notified by email and/or text message by 10:05am EST on the day prior to the performance. Limit one entry per person per performance and two tickets per winner.

OSLO tells the amazing true, but until now, untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Jennifer Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Jefferson Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords.

The sweeping epic also features Michael Aronov, Anthony Azizi, Adam Dannheisser, Daniel Jenkins, Dariush Kashani, Jeb Kreager, Christopher McHale, Daniel Oreskes, Angela Pierce, Henny Russell, Joseph Siravo, and T. Ryder Smith.

Photo by T. Charles Erickson

Related Articles