VIDEO: New Pasek/Paul Song + All Musical Numbers from SUPERGIRL/FLASH Crossover!

Did you catch last night's SUPERGIRL and THE FLASH musical crossover episode featuring Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber and Darren Criss in a guest starring role as The Music Meister, as well as series regulars and GLEE alum Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin? BWW has all the musical numbers below!

First up, Melissa Benoist croons a lovely rendition of 'Moon River,' originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the film "Breakfast At Tiffany's." Next, a performance of Jackie DeShannon's classic "Put a Little Love In Your Heart" by Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Carlos Valdes and John Barrowman.

Jesse L. Martin and and Victor Garber then teamed up for the number "More I Cannot Wish You" from the Broadway musical GUYS AND DOLLS.

This was followed by the original song "Super Friends", written by CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND creator and star Rachel Bloom. Performed by Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist, the song had the superheroes promising they will always have each other's back.

Finally, check out the new original song, 'Runnin' Home To You' penned by the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (LA LA LAND, DEAR EVAN HANSEN), performed by Gustin.

Photo credit: Jack Rowand/The CW

