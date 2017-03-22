It's So Fetch! Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Launches Website & Show Art

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Washington D.C.'s National Theatre will premiere the highly anticipated new musical Mean Girls (October 31-December 3, 2017), adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film. The Broadway-bound musical just launched an official website, with show art included.

Visit www.meangirlsonbroadway.com for more!

The new musical will feature a book by Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde). Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!) will direct and choreograph.

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Full of razor-sharp wit and remarkable insight, MEAN GIRLS takes a look at friendships - and human nature - through a ferociously funny lens. Be the first to see this world premiere, produced by Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson.

Related Articles