SOCIAL: Lin-Manuel Miranda Hosts Web Party in Honor of Stephen Sondheim's Birthday

In honor of Stephen Sondheim's Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda has started a twitter trend called the #SondWebParty where users end a Sondheim lyric with a GIF.

Check out Lin's tweet below and some of the top curated tweets from the #SondWebParty hashtag!

Stephen Sondheim turns 87 years old today. Happy Birthday from Team BroadwayWorld!

Stephen Sondheim has delighted audiences worldwide for more than six decades with witty lyrics, contagious melodies, and unforgettable characters that comprise some of America's most beloved and timeless musicals such as West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George, which opened in its Broadway revival starring Jake Gyllenhaal on February 11.

He is also the winner of at least 60 individual and collaborative Tony Awards, eight Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Paying forward the mentorship of Oscar Hammerstein II that catalyzed his successful career, Sondheim dedicates much of his time to nurturing young writers and composers, including Jonathan Larson (Rent), Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton). In 1981, he also founded Young Playwrights Inc., the only organization of its kind committed to the development of aspiring playwrights under age 18.

#SondWebParty Tweets



