BWW Morning Brief June 16th, 2017 - BROADWAY BARES: STRIP U and More!

by BWW News Desk - June 15, 2017

According to the New York Post, Steven Martin has his eye on Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti to take his new play to Broadway. Meteor Shower, which broke box office records at San Diego's Old Globe last summer and went on to play at the Long Wharf Theatre, will be directed by 2017 Tony nominee Jerry Zaks and produced by Joey Parnes.. (more...)

2) Judge Finds JERSEY BOYS is of Fair Use of Copyrighted Material

by BWW News Desk - June 15, 2017

After almost a decade in court and two law suits later, a Nevada judge has ruled that the producers, writers, and director of JERSEY BOYS did not violate copyright law.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Audra McDonald Auditions Pooches for 'LADY DAY' Companion in London

by BWW News Desk - June 15, 2017

Audra McDonald and director Lonny Price recently held auditions for the dog that will appear onstage with the actress as Billie Holiday's pup in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, which begins previews this Saturday at Wyndham's Theatre, London. Scroll down for some adorable photos!. (more...)

4) Breaking: NEWSIES Will Seize Another Day (Or Two) in Movie Theatres This August!

by BWW News Desk - June 15, 2017

Due to an immensely successful and record-breaking cinematic debut, 'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' returns to movie theaters nationwide for a two-day encore presentation. Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre early last year, the event features Jeremy Jordan, who currently stars in the television series 'Supergirl,' reprising the role he created as 'Jack Kelly.'. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: KINKY BOOTS' Blair Goldberg Talks Chipotle, Her Childhood on Broadway and Panic! at the Disco Heartthrob Brendon Urie

by Matthew Blank - June 15, 2017

A chat with KINKY BOOTS' Blair Goldberg, who made her Broadway debut as a child opposite Bernadette Peters in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- THE CRUSADE OF CONNOR STEPHENS (more here), MEASURE FOR MEASURE (follow this link) and the new civil rights musical BRIDGES all begin Off-Broadway this weekend...

- Maltby & Shire's new musical THE COUNTRY WIFE gets a concert reading.

- And BROADWAY BARES: STRIP U sizzles at the Hammerstein Ballroom this Sunday!

What we're geeking out over: That the West End has found its ten-dollar founding father for HAMILTON!

What we're watching: The trailer for COME FROM AWAY actor Rodney Hicks' new play NC-17., set for a reading this summer!

Social Butterfly: Watch Hal Prince's chat with Andrew Lloyd Webber live at The Other Palace!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laurie Metcalf, who turns 62 today!

Laurie Metcalf just won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Broadway in A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2. Among her past Broadway credits are MISERY, THE OTHER PLACE, BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS, NOVEMBER and MY THING OF LOVE. She has also taken the stage Off-Broadway in DOMESTICATED, EDUCATING RITA, BODIES, REST AND MOTION and BALM IN GILEAD, as well as LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT in the West End. She rose to fame playing 'Jackie Harris' on the long-running sitcom ROSEANNE and has also appeared on TV in DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, THE BIG BANG THEORY, THE MCCARTHYS, GETTING ON and more.

Laurie Metcalf, Tony winner for Best Performance by an Actress

in a Leading Role in a Play for A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2.

Photo by John P. Filo/CBS

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

