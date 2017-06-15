BWW TV: COME FROM AWAY Actor to Present Reading of New Play NC-17.

A new play by COME FROM AWAY's Rodney Hicks, titled NC-17., a fast-paced, original story about six 17-year-olds living in South Dakota in today's America, is about begin casting for an NYC industry reading on July 10, 2017 at The Playroom Theater. BroadwayWorld brings you a look at the new trailer below!

NC-17. is told with quick wit and raw emotion through the eyes of Donald Webster, Monica and Carter Alvarez, Curtis Miller, Jocelyn Baxter and Zev Resnikov. NC-17. received a 2016 Honorable Mention by The American Playwriting Foundation.

Playwright Rodney Hicks currently plays Bob, Captain Bristol & Others in the 2017 Tony Award Nominated New Musical, Come From Away. Before moving to the Pacific Northwest and marrying Chris Coleman, Artistic Director of Portland Center Stage, Hicks was last seen on Broadway as Clarence Norris in The Scottsboro Boys. Other Broadway credits include, Benny in RENT as part of the closing cast and its subsequent DVD -RENT: Live on Broadway. Hicks played the role of Peter in the 2000 Broadway Revival of Jesus Christ Superstar and made his Broadway debut at 22 as part of the Original Cast of RENT. Hicks' TV credits include guest star roles on Leverage, GRIMM, Hope & Faith, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, NYPD Blue and the pilot, Student Affairs. His film credits include, the lead role in django, an indie drama about an East Village artist and his quest for love, and Bad Decisions. Rodney has also written a TV series titled, One Big Happy. He is a proud member of Actors Equity Association, SAG/AFTRA and The Dramatist Guild of America.

For more information on Rodney and the Genesis of NC-17., visit the "About Me" section of his official website at www.rodneyhicks.net.

