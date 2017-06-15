Photo Flash: Audra McDonald Auditions Pooches for 'LADY DAY' Companion in London

Audra McDonald and director Lonny Price recently held auditions for the dog that will appear onstage with the actress as Billie Holiday's pup in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, which begins previews this Saturday at Wyndham's Theatre, London. Scroll down for some adorable photos!

This summer, Audra McDonald, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress, will be making her long-awaited West End debut as jazz legend Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill. This critically acclaimed production, which broke box office records at the Circle in the Square in New York, will run for a limited engagement at Wyndham's Theatre from Saturday 17 June to Saturday 9 September.

1959, in a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia, Holiday puts on a show that, unbeknownst to the audience, will leave them witnesses to one of the last performances of her lifetime. Through her poignant voice and moving songs, one of the greatest jazz singers of all-time shares her loves and her losses.

Written by Lanie Robertson and directed by Lonny Price, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill recounts Holiday's life story through the songs that made her famous, including "God Bless the Child," "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "Strange Fruit" and "Taint Nobody's Biz-ness."

Billie 'Lady Day' Holiday had what is widely considered one of the greatest jazz voices of all-time. Born Eleanora Fagan in April 1915, she rose to popularity in the 1930's and 1940's with her pioneering vocal style strongly inspired by jazz instrumentalists. After a turbulent personal life and struggle with addiction, she died at the untimely age of 44. In 2000, Holiday was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.