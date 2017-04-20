Summer School Will Be in Session This June for Broadway Bares: Strip U- Watch a Sexy Trailer!

Class will be in session this summer at the only college campus where clothing is optional and bodacious burlesque is always in the curriculum. This year's theme for Broadway Bares, announced today, is Strip U, an unrivaled evening of seductive striptease production numbers with an academic twist, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares: Strip U (#BroadwayBares) will feature more than 150 of the hottest male and female dancers in New York City sharing their hearts and well-toned bodies with an energetic crowd of thousands. The 90-minute show features Broadway's most talented movers and shakers in a highly choreographed, highly produced spectacular.

Using the collegiate theme as a jumping off point, Broadway Bares: Strip U combines the winking humor of classic burlesque with today's pop music to create a truly unparalleled show. Imagine theBroadway Bares take on a science lab exploding with sizzling chemistry or sculpted studs exhibiting modEl Behavior in art class. You could wait to watch highlights online, but there's nothing like experiencing the live show where anything can happen.

The 27th annual edition of Broadway Bares will take place at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street, NYC) at 9:30 pm and midnight on Sunday, June 18.

The theme was created and will be directed by Nick Kenkel (Half Time, Celebrity Cruises, SaturdayNight Live, Peepshow). Special guests for the evening will be announced later this spring.

Tickets for Broadway Bares range from $50 to $3,000. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The fabulous "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show with specialty cocktails, admission to a private cocktail party at Broadway Bares creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell's penthouse apartment and a backstage tour. The "Barest Backstage Insider Experience" includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight show with specialty cocktails, a pre-show, behind-the-scenes backstage tour and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show. Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org. For other information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

Last year, the event celebrated its 26th edition with a tech-savvy, television-inspired spectacular.Broadway Bares: On Demand, which also was directed by Kenkel, raised $1,482,724. The 26 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $15.8 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

In addition to presenting sponsor M?A?C VIVA Glam, Broadway Bares receives generous support from BC/EFA corporate partner United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

