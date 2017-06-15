Breaking: Steve Martin Eyes Amy Schumer & Laura Benanti to Lead METEOR SHOWER on Broadway

According to the New York Post, Steven Martin has his eye on Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti to take his new play to Broadway. Meteor Shower, which broke box office records at San Diego's Old Globe last summer and went on to play at the Long Wharf Theatre, will be directed by 2017 Tony nominee Jerry Zaks and produced by Joey Parnes.

An official announcement has not been made, but it is expected that the play will open in November 2017.

Get ready for the unexpected when Norm and his wife Corky invite another couple to their Ojai backyard to watch a meteor shower in the night sky. As the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, cocktails flow, tempers flare, and sparks fly-literally. Steve Martin's surprising new comedy takes an offbeat and absurdist look at the comic anxiety lurking just beneath the surface of modern marriage.

The San Diego production featured Jenna Fischer (Emmy Award nominee as Pam Beesly on "The Office"), Greg Germann (SAG Award winner for "Ally McBeal"), Alexandra Henrikson (Fish in the Dark and The Snow Geese on Broadway), and Josh Stamberg (series regular on "The Affair," "Parenthood," and "Drop Dead Diva").

