Mike Jibson, Ash Hunter, and Jamael Westman to Take Their Shot in West End HAMILTON

London's Hamilton has found its ten-dollar founding father as well as his royal foil, King George. The Daily Mail writes that recent RADA graduate, Jamael Westman will take on the title role originated by Lin-Manuel Miranda on Broadway, with Ash Hunter appearing as A.Ham "at certain performances." Mike Jibson will step into the royal shoes of King George.

They will join the previously announced Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), and Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) in the cast. The production is still casting the role of King George III.

Rehearsals for Hamilton are scheduled to begin in September 2017. The production will begin previews November 21st, with an official opening to follow on December 7th.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HAMILTON has smashed box office records on Broadway and has become a cultural sensation.

HAMILTON, currently playing on Broadway at The Richard Rodgers Theatre and in Chicago has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON'S creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical "In the Heights," which is currently enjoying a very successful run at London's Kings Cross Theatre.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

