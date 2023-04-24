Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Ballet Series: CINDERELLA Comes to Topeka This Fall

The performance is set for October 18, 2023.

Apr. 24, 2023  
World Ballet Series: CINDERELLA Comes to Topeka This Fall

Welcome to the magical world of Cinderella, coming to Topeka this Fall! An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, the majesty of classical ballet, and the promise of Happily Ever After.

A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.

A visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei Prokofiev's passionate celebrated score, over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets, and sparkling choreography by Marina Kesler.

And don't forget - when the clock strikes midnight.

The performance is set for October 18, 2023. Learn more here.




