World Ballet Series: CINDERELLA Comes to Topeka This Fall
Welcome to the magical world of Cinderella, coming to Topeka this Fall! An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, the majesty of classical ballet, and the promise of Happily Ever After.
A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.
A visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei Prokofiev's passionate celebrated score, over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets, and sparkling choreography by Marina Kesler.
And don't forget - when the clock strikes midnight.
The performance is set for October 18, 2023. Learn more here.
