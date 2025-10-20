Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It is easy to “give yourself over to absolute pleasure” at Roxy’s current musical production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, where you are drawn into a peculiar charm of Richard O’Brien’s iconic musical the very moment you step inside and wait for the excitement to unfold. In Director Rick Bumgardner’s ROCKY HORROR, that excitement is smooth, seductive, adventurous, hysterical, and wildly engaging. In his curtain speech, Bumgardner tells the audience that the show is “immersive theatre” and cues the audience on the traditional callbacks to the action happening onstage.

The 1973 stage musical and the 1975 classic movie version starring Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, and Susan Sarandon became a phenomenal cult hit. Many Wichitans remember attending midnight shows regularly for many years, with audience members often dressing up like characters, talking back to the cast, and bringing props to enhance the experience. 50 years later, viewers still watch and are entranced by ROCKY HORROR. The show is a parody of the sci-fi movies from the 1930s to the early 1960s while paying tribute to them. Adding some adult innuendos and humor makes this show totally appealing.

With a score of favorite songs, music director Simon Hill kept the music energized, and oftentimes, audience members were singing along, especially with “The Time Warp.” The song is beyond timeless, and the choreography from choreographer Courtney Wages is exceptional throughout the show, but shines in this number. Scenic designer Michael Downs brought us a creative and impressive set that was well-done and made set changes fast and seemed effortless. Gwyn Bolte’s costumes were imaginative, shiny, and eye-pleasing. Brad Thomison’s projection work was remarkable and well thought out.

In Roxy’s intimate setting, ROCKY HORROR is indeed a unique experience, and if you manage to snag a table seat, you are just a step away from the stage and absorbed in the action. Bumgardner has brought together an extremely talented cast, and any production that kicks off with the electrifying Claire Wehry performing “Science Fiction Double Feature” (dressed in a cute usherette costume) grabs our attention right away. She managed to be both attractive and unsettling at the same time as Magenta.

Joseph Ross narrates the performance, looking sharp in a smoking jacket. With his resonant voice, he keeps the story moving and cleverly responds to the audience's callbacks with witty banter. You would have to look far and wide to find a pair better suited to play the nerdy couple, Brad and Janet, than actors Nick Wetta and Sisila Shaffer. Wetta is perfection as the clean-cut, upstanding Brad Majors, and has that model musical leading man voice that makes his Brad top-notch. As his fiancée, Janet Weiss, Shaffer is beautiful and delivers a “good girl” aura that hides the naughty and adventurous, “toucha, toucha touch me” sensual woman underneath.

Lorenz Looney is magnificent as Riff-Raff. Looney skillfully transforms from a groveling servant to a laser-toting alien in control, and he brings the house down with his delivery of the “Time Warp.” On a different note, I appreciate that Looney’s Riff-Raff wasn’t the traditional movie version look-alike, and that he totally rocked the Bride of Frankenstein hairstyle. Dex O’Neal’s Columbia had such appealing enthusiasm that it made the character more energetic than portrayals I've seen previously. Dex is incredibly talented, and their tap dancing brought thunderous applause.

As the “manster,” uh, I mean “monster,” actor Jack Wilson has all the right equipment to play Rocky. Wilson, with his expressive and handsome face, strong vocals, and dance moves, proved that he is so much more than a boy-toy in a gold speedo. Making his Roxy’s debut, his “Sword of Damocles” was a showstopper. With his rock star vocals and swagger, Joshua Hall takes the featured role of Eddie into the spotlight. His “Hot Patootie” is fun to watch.

It was amusing to watch Jerry Wehry as the featured role of the wheelchair-bound science professor Dr. Scott (“Great Scott!”). Jerry not only showcased his musical comedy talent, singing “Eddie’s Teddy,” but also proved that he could rock a pair of fishnet stockings just as well as his younger castmates. ROCKY HORROR has an extremely talented small ensemble known as the Phantoms, who sing, dance, and amaze us with their abilities. They include Kiera Abrienne, Colton Farmer, Hunter Bartholomew, and Olivia Hill.

Saving the best for last, Zoe Reitz is stunning, marvelous, dazzling, and hot as hell as the sweet transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Donning the classic Frank-N-Furter garb and high make-up, Reitz struts, frets, pouts, commands, seduces, and owns the stage. He takes on this iconic role and makes it his own like no other. Having seen (and worked with) Reitz in other productions, he is definitely in his element with this role.

Director Bumgardner and his team have created a ROCKY HORROR that celebrates the musical and leaves the audience ecstatic. Make your Halloween complete by seeing this show! And… do yourself a favor - order one of the delicious desserts and show drinks! The show runs through November 15, 2025.

Roxy’s is located at 412 E Douglas (entrance in the alley). Reservations can be made by calling 316-265-4400.

