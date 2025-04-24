The Barn Players Opens JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Barn Players will present Jesus Christ Superstar, the legendary rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, running May 9–18, 2025, at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. This bold and thrilling musical phenomenon will be performed for eight unforgettable performances, bringing a powerful, reimagined vision to the classic tale of faith, fame, and betrayal.

Jesus Christ Superstar has been captivating audiences for over 50 years. This production brings a fresh, high-energy interpretation that will resonate with longtime fans and new audiences alike.

Tickets will be available online at www.thebarnplayers.org. Group rates and discounts for students and seniors are available.

Join us for an unforgettable night of music, drama, and passion as The Barn Players present this iconic rock opera live on stage.

Comments