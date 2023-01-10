Tallgrass Film Association to Receive $20,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

Tallgrass Film Association has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support the 21st annual Tallgrass Film Festival to be held in Wichita October 5-8. This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as this one with [name of organization] strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy."

The support at the national level is so helpful to our operations which are often the hardest to fund," Executive Director Melanie Addington said. "As we remain stubbornly independent, this type of resource is tremendous."

This is the second time that Tallgrass received the NEA grant, the first time in 2009.

Tallgrass Film Association is host to the largest independent film festival in the state of Kansas, as well as year-round programming in downtown Wichita including their new Tallgrass Film Center in the Lux.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news. To learn more about Tallgrass, visit www.tallgrassfilm.org.