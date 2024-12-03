SEUSSICAL Comes to Theatre in the Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Seussical the Musical” is returning to Theatre in the Park. Plus, beanbag seating is back! Kids (and the young at heart) can grab a cozy spot right up close to the stage. Not only will you feel like you’re part of the Jungle of Nool, but you’ll also get an up-close view of all the action, wacky antics, and incredible performances. It’s immersive, fun, and the perfect way to experience this Seussian spectacle!

Seussical isn’t your typical musical. It’s a wild, fantastical adventure where the impossible comes to life. Horton discovers an entire world on a tiny speck of dust and vows to protect the Whos, despite ridicule and danger. Meanwhile, Mayzie La Bird cons Horton into egg-sitting duties while she flies off to take an extended “me-time” break. Gertrude McFuzz, Horton’s devoted neighbor, embarks on her own quest for self-acceptance while trying to win Horton’s heart. And of course, The Cat in the Hat gleefully narrates (and stirs up chaos) every step of the way. From the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, this show is packed with color, humor, and the kind of magic only Dr. Seuss can inspire.

Director Zane Champie, who’s been guiding this fantastical journey for the past three years, said this production holds a special place in everyone’s heart.

“This year’s Seussical is more than just a show—it’s the culmination of three years of joy, creativity, and yes, plenty of silliness. Whether you’ve joined us in the past or this is your first time, this year’s production is a can’t-miss experience,” Champie said. “It’s filled with surprises, new ideas, and performances that will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even want to dance.”

One of the highlights of this year’s show is the incredible cast, led by a female portraying the Cat in the Hat for the first time in TIP’s history! AJ Valle has stepped into the role after portraying a Bird Girl for the past two years.

“AJ has been with us for all three productions, and I can’t think of anyone better to guide the audience through this wacky, wonderful adventure,” Champie said. But the magic doesn’t stop there. The ensemble is rounded out by a host of talented actors bringing the Whos, jungle creatures, and other Seussian favorites to life with energy and flair.

Champie said this production wraps up TIP’s season celebrating strong female characters.

“This cast is filled with powerhouse women bringing unforgettable characters to the stage. From AJ’s playful, commanding Cat in the Hat to Chloe Roth’s fearless and imaginative JoJo to our incredible Bird Girls and more, this production is a testament to the strength and creativity of these performers,” Champie said.

So, why should you come to Seussical? For starters, it’s a chance to leave the stress of everyday life at the door and dive into a world of pure joy.

“This show is a fabulous excuse to press pause on the hectic pace of work, school, and current events,” Champie said. “It’s a reminder to find the fun in life and embrace the power of imagination.” And if you’ve seen Seussical before? Even better.

“This year’s production is packed with fresh surprises and new twists that will delight even our returning audiences. It’s a finale you don’t want to miss,” he added.

Whether you’re young, old, or somewhere in between, Seussical promises a night of laughter, inspiration, and a little Seussian mischief. And with beanbag seating putting you right in the heart of the action, it’s the perfect way to experience the magic like never before. So grab your tickets, bring the family, and join us for one last trip to the Jungle of Nool. After all, as Dr. Seuss said, “You’re off to great places! Today is your day!”

Comments