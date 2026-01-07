The screening is part of the 2026 Orpheum Anniversary Film Series.
Little Shop of Horrors will be screened at the Mary Jane Teall Theater this month. The event is set for January 15, 2026 at 7:00 pm. This is a movie in the 2026 Orpheum Anniversary Film Series.
Seymour, an orphan and a nerd who works in a run-down flower shop on Skid Row, spends his time doing menial tasks and dreaming of his co-worker, Audrey. Then, one day, just after an eclipse of the sun, Seymour discovers a strange plant. The exotic plant draws customers, saves the flower shop from bankruptcy and makes Seymour a hero in Audrey’s eyes. But the plant has a rather unique appetite … and it’s getting interested in Audrey too. Based on the 1961 film and the stage musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.
Starring: Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin
Directed by: Frank Oz
Rated PG-13
