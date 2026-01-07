🎭 NEW! Wichita Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Wichita & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Shop of Horrors will be screened at the Mary Jane Teall Theater this month. The event is set for January 15, 2026 at 7:00 pm. This is a movie in the 2026 Orpheum Anniversary Film Series.

Seymour, an orphan and a nerd who works in a run-down flower shop on Skid Row, spends his time doing menial tasks and dreaming of his co-worker, Audrey. Then, one day, just after an eclipse of the sun, Seymour discovers a strange plant. The exotic plant draws customers, saves the flower shop from bankruptcy and makes Seymour a hero in Audrey’s eyes. But the plant has a rather unique appetite … and it’s getting interested in Audrey too. Based on the 1961 film and the stage musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.