Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie Urban - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita
Best Direction Of A Musical
Rick Bumgardner - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown
Best Direction Of A Play
Misty Maynard - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse
Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maranda DeBusk - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Thomas Wesley Douglas - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita
Best Musical
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Mike McDowell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Erin Polewski - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse
Best Play
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mark Shobe - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Muehl - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Joseph Urick - URINETOWN - ROXY'S Downtown
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nicholas Dreier - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Kechi Playhouse
