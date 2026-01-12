Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Wichita Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Wichita & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie Urban - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita



Best Direction Of A Musical

Rick Bumgardner - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown



Best Direction Of A Play

Misty Maynard - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maranda DeBusk - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Thomas Wesley Douglas - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita



Best Musical

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Mike McDowell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Erin Polewski - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse



Best Play

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mark Shobe - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Muehl - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Joseph Urick - URINETOWN - ROXY'S Downtown



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nicholas Dreier - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Kechi Playhouse

Winners can download graphics here.