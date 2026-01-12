 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie Urban - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Direction Of A Musical
Rick Bumgardner - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown

Best Direction Of A Play
Misty Maynard - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse

Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maranda DeBusk - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Thomas Wesley Douglas - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Musical
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Mike McDowell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Erin Polewski - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse

Best Play
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mark Shobe - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Muehl - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Joseph Urick - URINETOWN - ROXY'S Downtown

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nicholas Dreier - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre
Kechi Playhouse

