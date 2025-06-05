Previews: FREAKY FRIDAY at Robert Brown Theatre, Cowley College Campus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cowley College’s Summer Theatre Program is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Disney’s Freaky Friday, a heartfelt and hilarious musical comedy that explores the challenges of growing up—and parenting—with a magical twist.

Disney’s Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, features a book by Bridget Carpenter, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. This laugh-out-loud show tells the story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies for a day, leading to a wild ride of unexpected lessons, family bonding, and self-discovery.

Performance Dates are June 12th – 14th at 7:30 PM, and June 14th – 15th at 2:00 PM in the Robert Brown Theatre on the campus of Cowley College.

“This production is packed with energy, great music, and tons of heart,” says Nick Albrecht, Director of Theatre. “Audiences of all ages will relate to the themes of empathy, understanding, and second chances.”

Disney’s Freaky Friday is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. With

Orchestrations by Michel Starobin & Tom Kitt, Vocal Arrangements by Carmel Dean & Tom Kitt, and Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Tom Kitt.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic, music, and mayhem of Disney’s Freaky Friday this summer at Cowley College!

For tickets, please visit cowley.edu/boxoffice, or call 620-441-5223.

