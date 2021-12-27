OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS Comes to Salina Community Theatre in February

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run February 4-20, 2022.

Sunflower Financial Theatre presents Over the River and Through the Woods by Joe DiPietro in 2022.

Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn't mean his family isn't still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he's been offered a dream job. The job he's been waiting for-marketing executive-would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. He tells them. The news doesn't sit so well.

Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family's love to move to Seattle, for a job, wonder his grandparents? Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely-and single-Caitlin O'Hare as bait...we won't give the ending away here.

Cast

Nick Cristano - Scott Snyder

Caitlin O'hare - Mary King

Frank Gianelli - Scott Price

Aida Gianelli - Sandy Welsh

Nunzio Cristano - Richard Groetzinger

Emma Cristano - Vicki Price

Learn more at https://salinatheatre.com/project/over-the-river-and-through-the-woods/.


