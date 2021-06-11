Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KARLA BURNS Memorial Service Will Take Place Tomorrow At First United Methodist Church

The memorial will also be streamed online.

Jun. 11, 2021  

The home going service for Karla Burns will be Saturday, June 12, at 10am at First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202. Visitation will take place Friday evening, from 6 - 8 pm, at St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at 841 N. Cleveland or from 9 - 10 am at First United Methodist Church prior to the service. If attending the service, the wearing of masks is required.

Anyone not physically able to attend the service may watch from home by going to the following link: https://boxcast.tv/channel/f9yfyjzko2esfwfc5vkn the day of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Karla Burns Memorial, c/o WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Campus Box 2, Wichita, KS 67260-0002.


