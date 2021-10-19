Diana Krall Will Bring Her Tour to the Kauffman Center in 2022

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall brings her 34-city U.S. tour to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 23, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at tickets.kauffmancenter.org/dianakrall.

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy Awards, 10 Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two Grammy Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada. Her most recent release, This Dream Of You, has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted, she possesses "a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication."

For more information, visit tickets.kauffmancenter.org/dianakrall.