BWW Feature: NEW YORK at Wichita Community Theatre

Wichita Community Theatre opens its 2021-2022 Season with the drama New York by David Rimmer, September 9-19, 2021.



The attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 affected people in very different ways. Still, 20 years later, the images, sounds, and feelings are still pulling at many of us. New York depicts the reactions of a group of individuals to the events of that day as all the characters all speak to a central psychiatrist. It was originally written to raise funds for volunteer psychiatrists dedicated to helping the overwhelming number of patients psychologically affected by 9/11

"Brilliantly written... a thought-provoking event avoiding the sentimental and capturing realistic portraits of how we're all dealing with it... a touching exploration of the effects of September 11 on the lives of average New Yorkers" - The New York Resident

Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with Sunday matinees 9/12 and 9/19 starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $13 for military/senior/students. There is a special ticket price for everyone of $11 for the 9/9 opening night performance only. Call for reservations 316-686-1282. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N. Fountain. Box office opens 1/2 hour prior to curtain.