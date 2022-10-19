Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wigmore Hall Salutes Music Legend Menahem Pressler Ahead Of His 99th Birthday

There will be a special concert dedicated to him on 25 October.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Wigmore Hall Salutes Music Legend Menahem Pressler Ahead Of His 99th Birthday

Ahead of his 99th birthday on 16 December, the legendary pianist Menahem Pressler is celebrated by Wigmore Hall at a special concert dedicated to him on 25 October. The award-winning French string quartet, Quatuor Ebène, will perform music by Purcell, Schumann and Ligeti in the presence of their mentor and musical collaborator, who will be in the audience.

Born in Magdeburg, Germany, in 1923, Menahem Pressler fled Nazi Germany in 1939 before emigrating to Israel. Pressler made his Wigmore Hall debut in 1961 with the Beaux Arts Trio. They became one of Hall's best-loved visitors, giving dozens of performances until their farewell concert in 2007. He received the Wigmore Medal in 2011, which recognises major International Artists and significant figures in classical music who are strongly associated with Wigmore Hall.

John Gilhooly, Artistic and Executive Director of Wigmore Hall, said,

"Menahem Pressler's visionary work with the Beaux Arts Trio brought chamber music to a wider public and set new standards in its performance for younger musicians. A gifted teacher, he has mentored some of the brightest and best, not least Quatuor Ebène, whose artistic daring is revitalising the string quartet for today. Having them all together in the Hall as Menahem is about to turn 99 seemed the perfect opportunity to salute his outstanding work and to recognise his continuing commitment to chamber music across an extraordinary career."

Menahem Pressler was a founding member and the only pianist of the Beaux Arts Trio for nearly 55 years. He has established himself among the world's most distinguished and honoured musicians, with a career spanning over six decades. He continues to captivate audiences worldwide as a performer and pedagogue, performing solo and chamber music recitals to great critical acclaim while maintaining a dedicated and robust teaching career at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he has taught since 1955.


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Get a First Look at MARVELLOUS @sohoplacePhotos: Get a First Look at MARVELLOUS @sohoplace
October 18, 2022

Marvellous, directed by Theresa Heskins runs @sohoplace, 4 Soho Place through 26 November 2022. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICALPhotos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL
October 18, 2022

All new cast portraits have been released for But I'm a Cheerleader: the Musical at the Turbine Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
October 18, 2022

All new photos have been released from Jack Thorne’s The Solid Life of Sugar Water, directed by this year’s JMK Award Winner Indiana Lown-Collins that opens tomorrow, 19 October at the Orange Tree Theatre.
Cast Announced For HENRY V at Shakespeare's GlobeCast Announced For HENRY V at Shakespeare's Globe
October 18, 2022

Launching Shakespeare’s Globe’s Winter Season, Henry V opens in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 10 November, running until 4 February.
Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!
October 18, 2022

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Her Majesty’s Theatre has announced a booking extension until Saturday 30 September 2023 and released new production photos.