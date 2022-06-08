Where To See Some Of The Best Summer Theatre And Performances

Summer has well and truly arrived! With it brings a host of fantastic entertainment, with intriguing plays, fabulous music and must-see performances. Here's our guide to some of the highlights of the season.

The Edinburgh Fringe Returns

This August, the fringe is back with a bang. With more shows than ever before, this year's spectacle will feature Director Ivo van Hove adaptation of the celebrated novel A Little Life by American author Hanya Yanagihara, Rafaella Marcus' Sap is a fable about bisexuality and there's exciting new writing from Dipo Baruwa-Etti and Chris Bush.

Comedy comes from an array of performers such as Nish Kumar, Fern Brady, Ed Gamble, Nina Conti, Phil Wang, Tim Key and Stewart Lee and viral stars Rosie Holt and Michael Spicer.

For all the latest news, views and reviews check out BroadwayWorld Scotland

See Emilia Clarke in The Seagull

Delayed by the pandemic, the West End finally gets to host Jamie Lloyd's 21st-century version of Chekhov's The Seagull. Also starring Tom Rhys Harries and Indira Varma, it promises to be one of the shows of the summer. (29 June-10 Sept).

Book tickets here.

Anything Goes

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Anything Goes Returns To the Barbican

The smash-hit musical returns to London's Barbican for a limited run this summer. Featuring Kerry Ellis, Bonnie Langford, Simon Callow and Denis Lawson, along with a full size orchestra, this is another chance to see the feelgood show that makes everyone smile.

25 June-5 September

Book tickets here.

Watch the LSO in Trafalgar Square

On Saturday 11 June, conductor Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra will perform a huge concert in Trafalgar Square, absolutely free!

The 2022 BMW Classics concert programme opens with George Gershwin's evocative sunny Cuban Overture. For the central section of the concert, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason marks his debut live performance with the Orchestra, playing two sublime masterpieces for cello and orchestra, Bruch's Kol Nidrei and Bloch's Prayer from Jewish Life.

Bring a picnic and a cushion!

Information here.

Wagner For Everyone

For a distinctly urban-fell, head to the Arcola in East London for Grimeborn, featuring the finale to the Ring Cycle, Siegfried & Götterdämmerung. Jonathan Dove's stripped-down orchestration is sure to appeal to Wagner enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

6-7 August.

Book tickets here.

For Wagner at full scale, head to Opera North's majestic Parsifal. Conducted by Richard Farnes, Wagner's final opera is now touring until 26 June.

Book tickets here.

West End LIVE

​​​​​​Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

West End LIVE

A must for any musical theatre fans, West End LIVE is a free showcase in Trafalgar Square of some of the best West End musicals. This year includes performances from & Juliet, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia! and Wicked, to name but a few.

25-26 June

Entry is first come, first served. Information here.

LIFT Festival

LIFT or The London International Festival Theatre brings global stories to London and transforms the city into a stage. Focussing on upcoming stars of dance, music and theatre, this year's lineup features a re-imagining of Pinocchio as a gender transistion story and ghost stories told in a shopping centre.

23 June -10 July

Book tickets here.

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Three theatres, three plays, one cast-all at the same time!

To celebrate Sheffiled theatres' 50th anniversary, this intriguing project sees Sheffield's Crucible, the Lyceum and the Studio - will come together to put on three new plays by Chris Bush. The same cast will perform the interlinked but standalone dramas simultaneously on the different stages, running between buildings between scenes, leaving one stage to arrive on another. Robert Hastie, Anthony Lau and Elin Schofield co-direct.

16 June-2 July

Book tickets here.